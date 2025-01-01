Home

Partner Plus

Solution

Intelligent Contract Management

Intelligent Contract Management

Provided by Alithya - Datum
Automate, Manage and Control all your Content related related Business Processes. Infused with AI meet - Intelligent Contract Management.

View Partner Contact Partner
Overview

Providing a highly configurable contract management solution that can automate any business process, the solution can be delivered in just a few days. The portal user interface provides rich case and task management features. With a highly scalable repository and workflow tool coupled to the intelligent document processor, straight through processing becomes a reality. REST APIs make integration into your existing application landscape very straightfoward.

  • Industries
  • Cross Industry
  • Banking
  • Industrials and Manufacturing
  • Healthcare
  • Financial Markets
  • Insurance
  • Government, Federal
  • Construction and engineering
  • Topics
  • AI and ML
  • Automation
  • Cloud
  • Deployment types
  • SaaS
  • On-premises
  • Languages supported
  • Hindi
  • Romanian
  • Catalan
  • Serbian
  • Moldavian
  • English
  • Spanish
  • French
  • Panjabi
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Americas - Canada, United States of America, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Cayman Islands
  • Asia - India, United Arab Emirates
  • Europe - France, Gibraltar, Germany, Ireland, Isle of Man, Jersey, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Romania, Serbia, Spain, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
Benefits Intelligent Document Processing
The AI infused solution, learns and understands your documents, extracting key data from documents and automating business processes
Business Automation
Case management and Workflow automate your business processes, saving time and cost whilst providing a clear audit trail for compliance and MI reports
Rapid Implementation Time
The configurable solution is packaged to meet your needs and simply deployed. Deploy in any cloud or on premise, we offer managed service solutions..
Key features
Intelligent document processing understands your content and extracts key information to drive business processes
Highly scalable, the solution is designed and proven to process thousands of documents or emails per hour,
Workflow and Task Management make allocation of work simple, providing users with all the information they need to review and approve the next step.
The same solution can be deployed across the organisation but tailored to each departments needs and business processes.
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.