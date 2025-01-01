Provided by Alithya - Datum
Automate, Manage and Control all your Content related related Business Processes. Infused with AI meet - Intelligent Contract Management.
Providing a highly configurable contract management solution that can automate any business process, the solution can be delivered in just a few days. The portal user interface provides rich case and task management features. With a highly scalable repository and workflow tool coupled to the intelligent document processor, straight through processing becomes a reality. REST APIs make integration into your existing application landscape very straightfoward.