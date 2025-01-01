Alithya - Datum

As Cloud Content Management and Business Automation specialists, we help customers deliver value from their unstructured content. We provide automation and intelligent document management solutions which are simply configured and scaled to meet your business needs. Our industry solutions can be deployed in any model to suit your needs. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your needs and demonstrate how our solutions can help streamline your business.

Address 3rd Floor, 21 Perrymount Road, Haywards Heath, West Sussex RH16 3TP, United Kingdom Telephone +44 7702 736545 Website https://www.alithya.com Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider