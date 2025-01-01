Home

People Expertise Matching System

Provided by Systems Dynamics (Software) Pvt. Ltd.
PEMS revolutionizes workforce engagement in any Organisation or Country by capturing human expertise accurately and matching it with requirements.

Overview

PEMS shortlists work seekers for a work opportunity which may be a job, a short-term or contractual assignment, a transactional engagement for advice or an urgent task – with or without payment. Through its unique system and method, empowered with watsonx Gen AI, PEMS creates its repository – of employees or of work seekers. PEMS is architected to work with federated servers and has an integrated ATS (Applicant Tracking System). Target users include organisations or national Governments.

  • Industries
  • Cross Industry
  • Topics
  • AI and ML
  • Automation
  • Cloud
  • Consulting
  • Services
  • Software architecture
  • Deployment types
  • SaaS
  • On-premises
  • Languages supported
  • English
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Africa - South Africa
  • Americas - United States of America
  • Asia - India, Japan, Singapore
  • Europe - United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, France, Germany
  • Oceania - Australia, New Zealand
Benefits Work Seekers’ benefits
Work seeker gets an accurate & complete html shareable (URL) profile; get alerts of matched opportunities; find suitable skill upgradation programs
Work Providers’ benefits
Work Providers can find the best expert from the repository – of own employees or applicants who respond to an ad or work seekers (global repository
Government Departments’ benefits (Employment Exchange or Skill Development Department or Employment support programs)
Govt. Dept. can match work seekers & work providers; discover skill gaps to address; devise and issue competency certificates; incentivise trainers
Key features
PEMS goes beyond “jobs” to “work” which can be transactional, therefore it leverages human capital - organisationally or nationally or globally
Inclusive across skill levels (grey - blue - white collar workers) & all sectors
Automatic matching without keywords due to high precession expertise mapping or matching
