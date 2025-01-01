People Expertise Matching System

Provided by Systems Dynamics (Software) Pvt. Ltd.
PEMS revolutionizes workforce engagement in any Organisation or Country by capturing human expertise accurately and matching it with requirements.
PEMS shortlists work seekers for a work opportunity which may be a job, a short-term or contractual assignment, a transactional engagement for advice or an urgent task – with or without payment. Through its unique system and method, empowered with watsonx Gen AI, PEMS creates its repository – of employees or of work seekers. PEMS is architected to work with federated servers and has an integrated ATS (Applicant Tracking System). Target users include organisations or national Governments.