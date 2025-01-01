Home

Partner Plus

Company

Systems Dynamics (Software) Pvt. Ltd.

Systems Dynamics (Software) Pvt. Ltd.

Over the last thirty-nine years, over hundred small and large organisations in the private and public sectors have been provided software packages.

Company Overview

SD’s flagship product – People Expertise Matching System (PEMS) – is a population scale solution. It provides unprecedented precision that helps to leverage human capital in any organisation or country. SD also provides an enterprise-wide business applications suite (SDBS - Systems Dynamics Business Suite) integrated with a knowledge management & business process management program; this can have customisable extensions. These solutions are offered both as server, at-premises, or SaaS (Software as a Service) subscription licenses.

Address

4th Floor, Sadbhav, Drive-in Exit Road, Thaltej, Ahmedabad, Gujarat 380054, India

Telephone

+91 79 48002600

Website

https://www.sdindia.com

  • Partner types
  • Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

Solutions

People Expertise Matching System

PEMS revolutionizes workforce engagement in any Organisation or Country by capturing human expertise accurately and matching it with requirements.
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.