Vooks Creator

Provided by Vooks, Inc
Engaging, entertaining, and educational, Vooks Creator brings storybooks to life like never before!

Overview

Vooks combines the power of video with the educational value of books for a whole new storytime experience! We bring children’s stories to life with subtle animation and deliberately paced narration that mimics a parent or teacher reading aloud. Highlighted text helps kids connect what a word sounds like with what it looks like, and original music and sound engages without overstimulating.
Now, with Vooks Creator, children of all ages are able to bring their own storybooks to life!

  • Industries
  • Education
  • Topics
  • Other
  • Deployment types
  • SaaS
  • Languages supported
  • English
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Americas - Canada, Mexico, United States of America
Benefits AI Generated Movement
watsonx AI is used to read the entered text and animate the images slightly.
Blossoming Creativity
Allowing kids of all ages the ability to create their own stories and animate them with the power of watsonx AI.
Engage with Learning
Allowing kids to go from story listeners, to storytellers, to story creators.
Key features
AI animation using watsonx
Ability to create stories
Engaging the minds of little learners
