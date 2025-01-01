Vooks combines the power of video with the educational value of books for a whole new storytime experience! We bring children’s stories to life with subtle animation and deliberately paced narration that mimics a parent or teacher reading aloud. Highlighted text helps kids connect what a word sounds like with what it looks like, and original music and sound engages without overstimulating.

Now, with Vooks Creator, children of all ages are able to bring their own storybooks to life!



