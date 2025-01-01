Home

Vooks, Inc

Experience storytime like never before with Vooks—animated kids’ storybooks with read-aloud narration, highlighted read-along text, music, and sound!

Company Overview

Vooks brings kids' storybooks to life with beautiful animation, read-aloud narration, read-along highlighted text, and engaging music and sound. Designed to mimic the way parents and teachers read aloud, Vooks combines the power of video with the educational value of books to create a whole new storytime experience. Safe, ad-free, and thoughtfully paced, Vooks is low-stimulation, guilt-free screen time that inspires a love of reading.

Address

4584 Bunker Lane, Stow, Ohio 44224, United States of America

Website

https://www.vooks.com

  • Partner types
  • Independent Software Vendor (ISV)
  • Managed Service Provider (MSP)

Solutions

Vooks Creator

Engaging, entertaining, and educational, Vooks Creator brings storybooks to life like never before!
