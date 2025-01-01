Vooks, Inc

Vooks brings kids' storybooks to life with beautiful animation, read-aloud narration, read-along highlighted text, and engaging music and sound. Designed to mimic the way parents and teachers read aloud, Vooks combines the power of video with the educational value of books to create a whole new storytime experience. Safe, ad-free, and thoughtfully paced, Vooks is low-stimulation, guilt-free screen time that inspires a love of reading.

Address 4584 Bunker Lane, Stow, Ohio 44224, United States of America Website https://www.vooks.com Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

Managed Service Provider (MSP)