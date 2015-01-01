Higher Logic Online Customer Community Platform

Home

Overview

At Higher Logic, we understand that building and sustaining an online community is about more than just the technology; it’s about creating a hub that connects people, fosters meaningful relationships, and facilitates knowledge sharing. Our platforms empower B2B/B2C companies to create, engage and evolve their online communities in ways that drive real, measurable impact-from customer engagements to enhanced support to data-driven insights-we create world-class customer communities.

  • Industries
  • Cross Industry
  • Banking
  • Aerospace and Defense
  • Industrials and Manufacturing
  • Healthcare
  • Energy and utilities
  • Financial Markets
  • Life sciences
  • Electronics
  • Insurance
  • Government, Federal
  • Telecommunications
  • Government, State/Provincial/ Local
  • Medical devices and supplies
  • Travel and Transportation
  • Consumer products
  • Computer Services
  • Education
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Professional Services
  • Healthcare providers
  • Hospitality
  • Machinery
  • Topics
  • AI and ML
  • Business operations
  • Deployment types
  • SaaS
  • Languages supported
  • Hindi
  • Portuguese
  • Hungarian
  • Italian
  • Chinese traditional
  • Chinese
  • Arabic
  • Japanese
  • Romanian
  • Bulgarian
  • Slovak
  • Catalan
  • Serbian
  • Swedish
  • Korean
  • Czech
  • Thai
  • Turkmen
  • Danish
  • German
  • Ukrainian
  • Urdu
  • Greek, Modern (1453-)
  • English
  • Spanish
  • Vietnamese
  • Norwegian
  • Finnish
  • French
  • Polish
  • Hebrew
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Americas - Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, Bolivia (Plurinational State of), Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba, Bouvet Island, Brazil, British Virgin Islands, Canada, Cayman Islands, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Falkland Islands (Malvinas), French Guiana, Greenland, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Martinique, Mexico, Montserrat, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Saint Barth√©lemy, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Martin (French Part), Saint Pierre and Miquelon, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Sint Maarten (Dutch part), South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands, United States Virgin Islands, United States of America, Uruguay, Venezuela (Bolivarian Republic of)
  • Europe - Albania, Andorra, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Finland, Germany, France, Gibraltar, Greece, Guernsey, Holy See, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Isle of Man, Italy, Jersey, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Moldova, Romania, San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Åland Islands
Benefits Enhanced Customer Support
Customers are able to share knowledge and answer support questions in the community, reducing support tickets and overall support coasts.
Identify Cross sell & Upsell Opportunities
The community tracks what customers are reading in the community and what content they are engaging with. Identifying sales opportunities.
Identify Customer Advocates
Identify your 'champion' customers in the community to send them advocate opportunities to help further your marketing efforts.
Integrates with Tech Stack for better Customer Information
Our community integrates with customers' CRM, CSP, Ticketing system and more to round out information to make better customer decisions.
Key features
Online forums for customer information sharing
File repository and knowledge base to store documentation.
Polls to gain feedback from all customers or a subset of customers
Watson powered AI Search assistant enables customers to find information easily.
Public and private areas that enable customers to have all customers in one space but only see information you want them to have asccess to.

Customer stories

How Quicken Increased Its NPS Score by Over 10%

After trying out 4 community platforms over the past 11 years, Quicken was still unable to set adequate permissions, filter community spam and collect
Smartsheet’s Community Increased Member Engagement & Cost Effectiveness

Smartsheet started its user community in 2015 on a platform that was developed in-house using open-source software. As business goals for the platform
ChurnZero Integrates Community and Customer Data to Improve the Customer Experience

ChurnZero’s CX team embraced a digital-first approach to scale their services, and created their online community as a centralized hub for customers
Demonstrations Higher Logic Watson Powered Search Assistant

Video Passcode: @*#qN67o This is a demo of the Higher Logic AI Search Assistant powered by Watson. The IBM Community site is on the HL platform.

Additional Resources

