Higher Logic, LLC

At Higher Logic, we understand that building and sustaining an online community is about more than just the technology; it’s about creating a hub that connects people, fosters meaningful relationships, and facilitates knowledge sharing. That’s why we focus on ensuring our platforms empower B2B/B2C companies to create, engage and evolve their online communities in ways that drive real, measurable impact – from customer engagements to content creation to data-driven insights and personalized experiences.

Address 4250 N Fairfax Drive, Suite 600, Arlington, Virginia 22203, United States of America Website https://higherlogic.com Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider