BeX AI Academy Edition

Provided by PPIC Technologies Pte Ltd
BeX AI Academy Edition: an IBM watsonx-based AI Lab for learning prompts, tuning models, deploying solutions with built-in Teacher & Knowledge Builder

Overview

BeX AI Academy Edition is an innovative AI platform built on IBM watsonx, tailored for educational institutions. It provides a comprehensive AI Lab that supports prompt learning, model tuning, and deployment of AI solutions. With an integrated AI Teacher offering guided instruction and a Knowledge Builder for developing diverse use cases, the platform ensures a practical, hands-on approach to modern AI education and research, enhancing digital skills and fostering creativity in learners.

  • Industries
  • Education
  • Topics
  • AI and ML
  • Deployment types
  • SaaS
  • On-premises
  • Languages supported
  • English
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Asia - Singapore
Benefits Learn Effective Prompt Engineering
Through the BeX AI Academy Edition, you can pick up prompt engineering skills effectively and rapidly, and practice on various models
Learn from the AI Teacher and Code Assistant
Use the AI Teacher Assistant to master AI, and Code Assistant to learn AI Assisted coding, and Tuning Lab to optimize the models.
Learn how to create Knowledge Bases
Create Knowledge bases using our Knowledge Builder, and apply them into different uses cases and prompt. Sharpen your use cases with real world data.
Key features
AI Lab - Features Live Prompt to train students in prompt engineering through hands-on learning, with AI Teacher and Code Assistant to guide.
Knowledge Builder – Supports creating and managing knowledge bases for diverse applications, and supporting RAG
Tuning Lab - Enables students to fine-tune AI models for specific use cases, enhancing customisation and improve model accuracy
