BeX AI Academy Edition is an innovative AI platform built on IBM watsonx, tailored for educational institutions. It provides a comprehensive AI Lab that supports prompt learning, model tuning, and deployment of AI solutions. With an integrated AI Teacher offering guided instruction and a Knowledge Builder for developing diverse use cases, the platform ensures a practical, hands-on approach to modern AI education and research, enhancing digital skills and fostering creativity in learners.



