PPIC Technologies Pte Ltd

PPIC Technologies specialises in tech training, consultancy, and talent placement. We design and deliver training programmes for corporations and educational institutions, focusing on emerging technologies. Our expertise extends to AI-driven solutions, including an AI-enabled training management system, AI-powered curriculum generation, and AI Teacher solutions. These innovations leverage IBM Watsonx and BeX AI technology from CoolRIOTS, enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of tech education and workforce development.

