Home

Partner Plus

Solution

Uptok

Uptok

Provided by UPTOK, INC.
An Intelligent CX platform that offers AI automation with video escalations to live experts to drive high value conversions on websites, apps & kiosks

View Partner Contact Partner
Overview

Uptok is a Human+AI consultative commerce platform that optimizes customer interactions at high-friction and high-value moments. Our AI assistant manages routine inquiries, detects friction, and identifies opportunities, escalating complex cases to live experts. This seamless AI-to-human transition maximizes efficiency, revenue, and satisfaction. By ensuring human experts focus on high-value engagements while AI handles the rest, Uptok delivers the highest AI+Human ROI for digital commerce.

  • Industries
  • Automotive
  • Industrials and Manufacturing
  • Healthcare
  • Financial Markets
  • Electronics
  • Insurance
  • Retail
  • Medical devices and supplies
  • Consumer products
  • Hospitality
  • Real Estate
  • Topics
  • AI and ML
  • Deployment types
  • SaaS
  • On-premises
  • Languages supported
  • Arabic
  • Urdu
  • English
  • Spanish
  • French
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Americas - United States of America, Canada, Mexico
  • Asia - India, Pakistan, United Arab Emirates
  • Europe - Albania, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, Portugal
Benefits Higher Conversions & ROI
Uptok maximizes revenue by engaging high-value customers at key moments, ensuring human advisors focus on interactions that drive sales and growth.
Superior Customer Satisfaction
AI-powered assistance with seamless human escalation ensures faster resolutions, personalized support, and friction-free financial experiences.
Empowered Sales Associates
By handling only high-value cases, human advisors stay engaged, reduce repetitive tasks, and focus on meaningful, high-impact customer interactions.
Key features
AI identifies key customer engagement points, enabling timely interventions to maximize conversion opportunities.
Seamless transitions to human experts, with advisors receiving comprehensive customer context for personalized assistance.
Engaging video content that welcomes and guides customers, simulating an in-person experience in the digital space.
Efficiently prioritizes customer interactions, ensuring timely responses and optimal resource allocation.
Real-time prompts that guide advisors during live interactions, enhancing communication effectiveness.
Analyzes customer emotions during video interactions, providing insights to tailor responses and improve satisfaction.

Customer stories

Personalization gone hyper personal for B2B bulk orders

Uptok's 1:1 video sessions enabled JustCandy's sales team to comprehend customer needs and drive sales through personalized conversations.
A health revolution with the human spirit at its core

ProLon's nutritionists provided real-time guidance via Uptok's video platform, enhancing customer support and fostering loyalty.
Bringing the dispensary to living rooms of cannabis customers

Mission Dispensaries utilized Uptok's video commerce to offer face-to-face consultations, enriching the shopping experience for cannabis customers.
Demonstrations Uptok explained in under 2 minutes
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.