UPTOK, INC.

An Intelligent Customer Experience platform that offers AI automation with video escalations to live experts to drive sales on websites, apps & kiosks
Uptok is a Human+AI consultative commerce platform designed to assist customers at critical moments of high friction and high-value potential. Our AI assistant handles routine inquiries, detects friction, and identifies high-value opportunities. When complexity arises, real experts proactively step in to turns friction into delight, optimizing every interaction for efficiency, revenue, and satisfaction. This approach ensures t
Address
1 E Erie St., Chicago, Illinois 60611, United States of America
Telephone
8477042996
Website