Home

Partner Plus

Company

UPTOK, INC.

UPTOK, INC.

An Intelligent Customer Experience platform that offers AI automation with video escalations to live experts to drive sales on websites, apps & kiosks

Company Overview

Uptok is a Human+AI consultative commerce platform designed to assist customers at critical moments of high friction and high-value potential. Our AI assistant handles routine inquiries, detects friction, and identifies high-value opportunities. When complexity arises, real experts proactively step in to turns friction into delight, optimizing every interaction for efficiency, revenue, and satisfaction. This approach ensures t

Address

1 E Erie St., Chicago, Illinois 60611, United States of America

Telephone

8477042996

Website

https://www.Uptok.com

  • Partner types
  • Independent Software Vendor (ISV)
  • Managed Service Provider (MSP)

Solutions

Uptok

An Intelligent CX platform that offers AI automation with video escalations to live experts to drive high value conversions on websites, apps & kiosks
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.