UPTOK, INC.

Uptok is a Human+AI consultative commerce platform designed to assist customers at critical moments of high friction and high-value potential. Our AI assistant handles routine inquiries, detects friction, and identifies high-value opportunities. When complexity arises, real experts proactively step in to turns friction into delight, optimizing every interaction for efficiency, revenue, and satisfaction. This approach ensures t

Address 1 E Erie St., Chicago, Illinois 60611, United States of America Telephone 8477042996 Website https://www.Uptok.com Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

Managed Service Provider (MSP)