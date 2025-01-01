Home

LifeHealth Virtual Intelligent Medical Assistant VIMA

Provided by CTI Africa LLC
LifeHealth's Virtual Intelligent Medical Assistant (VIMA) is an AI-powered virtual assistant designed to streamline interactions and decision making.

Overview

LifeHealth's VIMA aims to:
• Seamlessly integrate with any Electronic Health Records (EHR) system worldwide.
• Offer real-time health data tracking for personalized healthcare recommendations.
• Support users with personalized health plans based on their vital signs.
• Serve as a platform for health-related products and services tailored to user needs.

  • Industries
  • Healthcare
  • Life sciences
  • Government, Federal
  • Government, State/Provincial/ Local
  • Healthcare providers
  • Topics
  • AI and ML
  • Analytics
  • Application development
  • Cloud
  • Consulting
  • Industry-related topics
  • Services
  • Software architecture
  • Deployment types
  • SaaS
  • Languages supported
  • Hindi
  • Swahili
  • English
  • Spanish
  • French
  • Hebrew
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Africa - Kenya, Uganda, Malawi, Nigeria
  • Americas - United States of America
Benefits Improves Access to Care
VIMA helps users easily find nearby hospitals and providers and arrange transportation, reducing delays in receiving treatment
Empowers Informed Health Decisions
By tracking and securely sharing up-to-date electronic health records, VIMA enables users to monitor treatments, fitness, and nutrition over time.
Enhances Health Engagement and Follow-Through
Automated appointment scheduling and reminders reduce missed visits and help users stay on track with their care plans.
Key features
Facility and Provider Locating and Arranging Transport: uses maps and real-time data with logistics scheduling option
EHR Tracking and Sharing: Retrieves up-to-date records and generates sharing option
Appointment Scheduling and Reminders: Automates bookings and reminders
