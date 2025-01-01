LifeHealth Virtual Intelligent Medical Assistant VIMA

Provided by CTI Africa LLC
LifeHealth's Virtual Intelligent Medical Assistant (VIMA) is an AI-powered virtual assistant designed to streamline interactions and decision making.
LifeHealth's VIMA aims to:
• Seamlessly integrate with any Electronic Health Records (EHR) system worldwide.
• Offer real-time health data tracking for personalized healthcare recommendations.
• Support users with personalized health plans based on their vital signs.
• Serve as a platform for health-related products and services tailored to user needs.