CTI Africa LLC

LifeHealth delivers a modular health ecosystem designed for individuals, institutions, and governments.

Digital Health Wallet

Centralized medical and personal information management

24/7 medical & mental health support

Personalized care plans, chronic condition tracking, and e-commerce integration

Telemedicine

Remote consultations with national provider networks

Accessible via insurance and self-pay options

Electronic Health Records (EPHR/EMR)

Secure storage, management, and sharing of patient data

Optimized healthcare delivery for better outcomes

Hospital & Community Information Systems

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)