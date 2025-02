SpeedShotX

Fiducia leverages visual AI overlays, powered by WatsonX, to transform sports advertising and fan engagement with real-time, immersive, and personalized experiences. Fans interact with AI-driven features like the Sports AI Camera and digital mascots to access player stats, game insights, and exclusive content. These innovations enhance second-screen engagement, boost fan loyalty, and create new opportunities for interactive sponsorships, strengthening connections between fans, teams, and sponsor



Industries

Media & Entertainment Topics

AI and ML

Analytics

Application development

Blockchain

Cloud

Consulting

Data storage

Industry-related topics

Services

Software architecture Deployment types

SaaS Languages supported

Hindi

Portuguese

Armenian

Indonesian

Italian

Arabic

Japanese

Romanian

Bulgarian

Bengali

Tibetan

Sanskrit

Swedish

Kannada

Korean

Tamil

Telugu

Thai

Latin

Danish

Turkish

German

Urdu

Malayalam

Moldavian

Marathi

English

Spanish

Vietnamese

Dutch

Finnish

Fijian

French

Irish

Panjabi

Polish Regions and countries supported

Africa - Egypt, Kenya, Mauritius, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa

Americas - Argentina, Aruba, Bahamas, Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, Bolivia (Plurinational State of), Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba, Bouvet Island, Brazil, British Virgin Islands, Canada, Cayman Islands, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Falkland Islands (Malvinas), French Guiana, Greenland, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Martinique, Mexico, Montserrat, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Saint Barth√©lemy, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Martin (French Part), Saint Pierre and Miquelon, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Sint Maarten (Dutch part), South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands, United States Virgin Islands, United States of America, Uruguay, Venezuela (Bolivarian Republic of)

Asia - Bahrain, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Cyprus, Georgia, India, Indonesia, Japan, Israel, Kuwait, Malaysia, Maldives, Nepal, Oman, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, Türkiye, Uzbekistan, Viet Nam

Europe - United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Ukraine, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, Slovakia, Romania, Republic of Moldova, Portugal, Poland, Norway, North Macedonia, Netherlands, Monaco, Luxembourg, Italy, Ireland, Iceland, Hungary, Greece, Germany, France, Finland, Denmark, Bulgaria, Belgium

Oceania - Australia, Fiji, French Polynesia, Guam, Heard Island and McDonald Islands, New Zealand, Tonga, United States Minor Outlying Islands