Fiducia | AI, Inc.

Fiducia AI transforms fan engagement with AI-powered cameras, dynamic conversations, and immersive overlays that amplify sponsorship impact and boost media valuations. Our platform enables real-time interactions at venues or anywhere in the world, in any language, delivering personalized insights, player stats, and event highlights. With AI overlays and AI-driven content, we create unforgettable fan experiences that connect audiences deeply with sports and brands. Designed for scalability and compliance, Fiducia AI redefines global fan engagement, driving value for teams, venues, and sponsors

Address 5821 Kyler Lane, SAN RAMON, California 94582, United States of America Website https://www.fiduciaai.com/ Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)