FalconStor delivers solutions for IBM Power customers that optimize backup, facilitate hybrid cloud adoption, and enable seamless workload migration.
FalconStor provides IBM Power customers with solutions to optimize backup, enhance storage, enable hybrid cloud, and simplify workload migration. StorSafe modernizes IBM Power backup with deduplication and immutable storage for ransomware protection. It integrates with IBM storage and cloud to cut costs, boost security, and streamline recovery. With FalconStor, enterprises gain a flexible, high-performance data protection strategy tailored for IBM environments.
StorSafe VTL optimizes PVS backup, handling large LPARs with speed, efficiency and seamless cloud integration—cutting restore times from hours to mins
Kosei Securities moved its KICS trading platform to IBM Cloud, using StorSafe VTL for seamless backup, fast recovery, and efficient data storage.
StorSafe optimizes backup with deduplication, encryption, and hybrid cloud integration, ensuring fast recovery, cost savings and ransomware protection
This data sheet provides insights on StorSafe's deduplication, encryption, and hybrid cloud support for fast recovery and cost savings.
This provides information on how StorSafe can work with SAP Hana native tools to optimize backup for hybrid cloud, and migrate workloads to the cloud.