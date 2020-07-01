Home

Provided by Falconstor Software, Inc.
FalconStor delivers solutions for IBM Power customers that optimize backup, facilitate hybrid cloud adoption, and enable seamless workload migration.

FalconStor provides IBM Power customers with solutions to optimize backup, enhance storage, enable hybrid cloud, and simplify workload migration. StorSafe modernizes IBM Power backup with deduplication and immutable storage for ransomware protection. It integrates with IBM storage and cloud to cut costs, boost security, and streamline recovery. With FalconStor, enterprises gain a flexible, high-performance data protection strategy tailored for IBM environments.

Cost Efficiency
Reduces storage costs with advanced deduplication and seamless integration with IBM storage and cloud platforms.
Ransomware Protection
Ensures data security with immutable storage and encryption, safeguarding IBM Power backups from cyber threats.
Cloud Readiness
Facilitates hybrid cloud adoption and workload migration, enabling flexible and scalable data protection for IBM environments.
Key features
Advanced Deduplication – Minimizes storage needs and reduces costs by efficiently optimizing IBM Power backups.
Immutable Storage – Protects against ransomware with tamper-proof, encrypted backup retention.
Hybrid Cloud Integration – Seamlessly extends IBM Power data protection to public, private, and hybrid cloud environments.

Customer stories

Tupperware Lifts and Shifts to the Cloud

StorSafe VTL optimizes PVS backup, handling large LPARs with speed, efficiency and seamless cloud integration—cutting restore times from hours to mins
The Science of Hybrid Cloud with Kosei

Kosei Securities moved its KICS trading platform to IBM Cloud, using StorSafe VTL for seamless backup, fast recovery, and efficient data storage.

Additional Resources

StorSafe Product Brief

StorSafe optimizes backup with deduplication, encryption, and hybrid cloud integration, ensuring fast recovery, cost savings and ransomware protection
StorSafe Data Sheet

This data sheet provides insights on StorSafe's deduplication, encryption, and hybrid cloud support for fast recovery and cost savings.
FalconStor StorSafe SAP Datasheet

This provides information on how StorSafe can work with SAP Hana native tools to optimize backup for hybrid cloud, and migrate workloads to the cloud.
