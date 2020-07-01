FalconStor provides IBM Power customers with solutions to optimize backup, enhance storage, enable hybrid cloud, and simplify workload migration. StorSafe modernizes IBM Power backup with deduplication and immutable storage for ransomware protection. It integrates with IBM storage and cloud to cut costs, boost security, and streamline recovery. With FalconStor, enterprises gain a flexible, high-performance data protection strategy tailored for IBM environments.



