Falconstor Software, Inc.

FalconStor delivers solutions for IBM Power customers that optimize backup, enhance storage efficiency, facilitate hybrid cloud adoption, and enable seamless workload migration. Our StorSafe solution modernizes IBM Power backup by leveraging advanced deduplication and immutable storage for ransomware protection. StorSafe integrates with IBM storage and cloud platforms to reduce costs, improve data security, and streamline recovery. With FalconStor, enterprises gain a flexible, high-performance data protection strategy tailored for IBM environments.

Address 501 Congress Ave, Suite 150, Austin, Texas 78701, United States of America Telephone +1 6317775188 Website http://falconstor.com Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)