Falconstor Software, Inc.

Company Overview

FalconStor delivers solutions for IBM Power customers that optimize backup, enhance storage efficiency, facilitate hybrid cloud adoption, and enable seamless workload migration. Our StorSafe solution modernizes IBM Power backup by leveraging advanced deduplication and immutable storage for ransomware protection. StorSafe integrates with IBM storage and cloud platforms to reduce costs, improve data security, and streamline recovery. With FalconStor, enterprises gain a flexible, high-performance data protection strategy tailored for IBM environments.

Address

501 Congress Ave, Suite 150, Austin, Texas 78701, United States of America

Telephone

+1 6317775188

Website

http://falconstor.com

  • Partner types
  • Independent Software Vendor (ISV)
