An Independent Software Vendor (ISV) leveraging IBM DB2 to deliver solutions that optimize data management, streamline processes, and ensure compliance across industries. With a focus on scalability and system interoperability, these solutions integrate seamlessly with diverse platforms to handle large data volumes efficiently. Advanced analytics and reporting capabilities powered by DB2 enable enhanced decision-making and operational insights. High performance, reliability, and disaster recover



Industries

Healthcare

Telecommunications

Government, State/Provincial/ Local

Healthcare providers Topics

Business operations

Cloud

Data storage

IT infrastructure

Services

Software architecture Deployment types

SaaS

On-premises Languages supported

English

Spanish Regions and countries supported

Americas - Chile, Argentina, Peru

Europe - Andorra, Spain