COSTAISA, S.A.

An ISV delivering innovative, scalable solutions to optimize operations, ensure interoperability, and enhance decision-making across industries.

Company Overview

An Independent Software Vendor (ISV) delivering innovative solutions to optimize data management, streamline processes, and ensure regulatory compliance across industries. Its offerings focus on scalability, system interoperability, and advanced analytics to enhance decision-making and operational efficiency. By integrating seamlessly with diverse platforms, the ISV enables clients to manage large data volumes effectively while ensuring high performance and reliability. Its commitment to innovation empowers organizations to improve productivity and achieve sustainable growth.

Address

PAU ALCOVER 33, BARCELONA, Barcelona 08017, Spain

Telephone

+34932536100

Website

http://www.costaisa.com

  • Partner types
  • Independent Software Vendor (ISV)
  • System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional
  • Managed Service Provider (MSP)
  • VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider

Solutions

PAAS DB2

An ISV leveraging IBM DB2 to deliver scalable, interoperable solutions that optimize data management, enhance decision-making, and ensure compliance
