COSTAISA, S.A.

An Independent Software Vendor (ISV) delivering innovative solutions to optimize data management, streamline processes, and ensure regulatory compliance across industries. Its offerings focus on scalability, system interoperability, and advanced analytics to enhance decision-making and operational efficiency. By integrating seamlessly with diverse platforms, the ISV enables clients to manage large data volumes effectively while ensuring high performance and reliability. Its commitment to innovation empowers organizations to improve productivity and achieve sustainable growth.

Address PAU ALCOVER 33, BARCELONA, Barcelona 08017, Spain Telephone +34932536100 Website http://www.costaisa.com Partner types

