Pronto Xi
Pronto Xi is a fully integrated Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and analytics solution for mid-market and growing organisations worldwide.

Overview

Pronto Xi Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and analytics software is designed to help organisations across a wide range of industries—including Mining, Manufacturing, Wholesale Distribution, Retail, and Services—manage their day-to-day operations. By integrating Financial, Operational, and Analytics features, Pronto Xi helps optimise business processes and unlocks actionable insights to drive growth and revenue.

Benefits Fully integrated ERP System
Pronto XI is a fully integrated, highly scalable ERP providing actionable insights via real-time reporting and Analytics
Optimised business processes through automation
Pronto Xi automates business processes to drive efficiency, pushing approvals and notifications on mobile devices for fast resolution and decisions.
Multi-industry ERP
Pronto Xi has modules for multiple industries covering a wide range of functionality, reducing the need to integrate stand-alone solutions.
Enhanced security and compliance
Pronto Xi reduces business risks with a secure architecture and data masking functionality to protect our clients' systems and data
Key features
Pronto Xi Financials - Pronto Xi’s powerful transaction engine integrates all your financial activities into a single control centre.
Pronto Xi Distribution - Easily handle all aspects of your sales ordering, and automatically update your stock and inventory levels.
Pronto Xi Point of Sale - With fully integrated Point of Sale and eCommerce modules, Pronto Xi provides a multichannel approach to retail
Pronto Xi Project - From the tender stage to project delivery, Pronto Xi’s Project module manages resources, tasks and milestones of all your projects
Pronto Xi Manufacturing - Plan efficient production processes through detailed views of manufacturing resources and raw materials for increased output
Pronto Xi Service: Minimise your customers' waiting time and empower your staff and field engineers to deliver outstanding support abd services.
