Pronto Software Limited

Pronto Software develops award-winning ERP and analytics solutions. With a global network of partners, we help organisations innovate and grow.

Company Overview

A long-time partner of IBM, Pronto Software was the first company to bring IBM® Cognos® Analytics to Australia’s middle market by integrating it into its core Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solution, Pronto Xi.

Pronto Xi ERP software integrates accounting, operational and mobile features in a single system – helping to optimise business processes. That's why for more than 45 years, over 1,500 Australian and global organisations trust Pronto Xi to simplify their most complex challenges.

Pronto Software and IBM are furthering innovation by embedding IBM AI capability in Pronto Xi.

Address

Level 3 353 Burwood Highway, FOREST HILL, Victoria 3131, Australia

Telephone

+61 3 98877770

Website

http://www.pronto.net

  • Partner types
  • Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

Solutions

Pronto Xi

Pronto Xi is a fully integrated Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and analytics solution for mid-market and growing organisations worldwide.
