Pronto Software Limited

A long-time partner of IBM, Pronto Software was the first company to bring IBM® Cognos® Analytics to Australia’s middle market by integrating it into its core Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solution, Pronto Xi.



Pronto Xi ERP software integrates accounting, operational and mobile features in a single system – helping to optimise business processes. That's why for more than 45 years, over 1,500 Australian and global organisations trust Pronto Xi to simplify their most complex challenges.



Pronto Software and IBM are furthering innovation by embedding IBM AI capability in Pronto Xi.

