Maximo SaaS by Odexio

Provided by Odexio
A SaaS bundle that includes a Powerful ECM (Enterprise Document Management) fully integrated with IBM Maximo.

Overview

ODEXIO has integrated an advanced electronic document management system (FlowerDocs) and a collaborative universal viewer (Arender) provided. The package solution offers new functionalities to IBM Maximo such as: Enhanced document search, advanced CAD document viewer that enable users to quickly and securely view, collaborate and annotate all technical documents stored in IBM Maximo platform.

  • Industries
  • Cross Industry
  • Topics
  • Application development
  • Automation
  • Deployment types
  • SaaS
  • Languages supported
  • French
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Europe - France
Benefits Management of all documents related to maintenance.
Many functionnalities are available such as : - Advanced document search - Worflow - Document Anotation - CAD documents viewer
Document viewer
A powerful document viewer to view and annotate all types of documents including CAD. The document wiewer is fully integrated with Maximo.
AI for document management
many intelligent functionnalities based on AI such as : Intelligent search, indexing automation, ..
document procedure automation
automate procedures (such as QHSE document procedure) through workflows.
Key features
Advanced ans intelligent search
Enhanced document workflow
Advanced Document viewer
QHSE procedure automation
