Maximo SaaS by Odexio

ODEXIO has integrated an advanced electronic document management system (FlowerDocs) and a collaborative universal viewer (Arender) provided. The package solution offers new functionalities to IBM Maximo such as: Enhanced document search, advanced CAD document viewer that enable users to quickly and securely view, collaborate and annotate all technical documents stored in IBM Maximo platform.



