Asset Management by Odexio Our Solution is packaged in a SaaS bundle including a powerful ECM platform integrated with Maximo.
ODEXIO has integrated an advanced electronic document management system (FlowerDocs) and a collaborative universal viewer (Arender) with IBM Maximo deployed in a SaaS model. The package solution offers new functionalities to IBM Maximo such as: Enhanced document search, advanced CAD document viewer that enable users to quickly and securely view, collaborate and annotate all technical documents stored in IBM Maximo platform.
