ODEXIO has integrated an advanced electronic document management system (FlowerDocs) and a collaborative universal viewer (Arender) with IBM Maximo deployed in a SaaS model. The package solution offers new functionalities to IBM Maximo such as: Enhanced document search, advanced CAD document viewer that enable users to quickly and securely view, collaborate and annotate all technical documents stored in IBM Maximo platform.

Address 66 avenue des Champs-Élysées, Paris, Île-de-France 75008, France Website https://www.odexio.com Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)