Provided by imaginX LLC
iXGenie redefines asset management, boosts workforce skills, and optimizes operations with immersive, data-driven AI and Extended Reality technology.
iXGenie revolutionizes asset management with AR and AI, optimizing work order management by prioritizing tasks using real-time data and predictive insights. AR enhances inspections with real-time guidance, reducing errors, while AI ensures accurate task execution. AR-powered training modules accelerate onboarding, and the platform preserves retiring technicians’ knowledge. Automated reporting drives efficiency, ensuring organizations are proactive, efficient, and future-ready.