iXGenie redefines asset management, boosts workforce skills, and optimizes operations with immersive, data-driven AI and Extended Reality technology.

Overview

iXGenie revolutionizes asset management with AR and AI, optimizing work order management by prioritizing tasks using real-time data and predictive insights. AR enhances inspections with real-time guidance, reducing errors, while AI ensures accurate task execution. AR-powered training modules accelerate onboarding, and the platform preserves retiring technicians’ knowledge. Automated reporting drives efficiency, ensuring organizations are proactive, efficient, and future-ready.

Benefits Enhance Inspections
AR provides real-time overlays for inspections, reducing errors with guided workflows, while AI ensures precise execution with actionable insights.
Extended Reality (XR)-Powered Training Models
XR training delivers interactive, step-by-step guidance, reducing onboarding time and ensuring consistent, hands-on learning for new hires.
Automated Reporting
iXGenie automated reporting streamlines data collection, offers real-time insights, predicts issues, drives decisions, and improves improvement.
Key features
Maximo Integration: Seamless connection with Maximo tools for asset management, maintenance scheduling, and operational insights.
Digital Twins: Real-time virtual replicas of physical systems and assets for monitoring, predictive maintenance, and process optimization.
iXGenie AI Integration: Advanced analytics for predictive insights, task prioritization, and automated quality control in conjunction with XR tech.
IoT Connectivity: Integration with IoT devices for real-time monitoring and actionable insights.

Additional Resources

Revolutionizing asset management: A technician’s perspective

Whether you're in utilities, manufacturing, or facilities management, this is a must-read for anyone invested in the future of asset management.
