Home

Partner Plus

Solution

Gen AI Services for IBM WatsonX

Gen AI Services for IBM WatsonX

Provided by APPLAUSE APP QUALITY INC..
Applause offers end-to-end solutions for training and testing AI applications quickly and at scale by leveraging our vetted crowd of over 1.5M testers

View Partner Contact Partner
Overview

Applause provides rapid, iterative feedback from an end user’s perspective, at all stages of development, to ensure your teams are creating AI experiences that deliver value to your customers and your business. Our global community provides the coverage you need across devices, languages, locations and demographics to ensure the best possible functionality and user experience.

  • Industries
  • Banking
  • Automotive
  • Aerospace and Defense
  • Healthcare
  • Energy and utilities
  • Financial Markets
  • Life sciences
  • Electronics
  • Insurance
  • Government, Federal
  • Telecommunications
  • Retail
  • Travel and Transportation
  • Computer Services
  • Education
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Professional Services
  • Healthcare providers
  • Hospitality
  • Topics
  • AI and ML
  • Application development
  • Industry-related topics
  • Services
  • Deployment types
  • SaaS
  • Languages supported
  • Italian
  • Japanese
  • German
  • English
  • Spanish
  • French
  • Hebrew
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Africa - Kenya, South Africa
  • Americas - Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, United States Virgin Islands, United States of America, Uruguay
  • Asia - China, China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, China, Macao Special Administrative Region, Georgia, India, Indonesia, Israel, Japan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Thailand, United Arab Emirates
  • Europe - Albania, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Isle of Man, Italy, Luxembourg, Monaco, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
  • Oceania - Australia, New Zealand
Benefits Collect quality, real-world data at scale
Applause's global community provides and labels diverse data sets at scale to train AI, ensuring compliance and delivering real value to your customer
Evaluate and improve models
Applause testers grade AI prompts and responses, refining outputs to ensure safe, reliable applications and mitigate risks effectively.
Reduce risk with Red Teaming
Applause red teaming identifies AI risks like bias and toxicity using adversarial prompts, ensuring safe, reliable models with expert and user testing
Key features
Training Data: Custom human-sourced datasets - Diverse, high-quality human-sourced datasets (Audio, video, image, text, geo, AR/VR)
Model Fine-Tuning Data: Demonstration/instruction tuning datasets - Ideal LLM prompts and responses, content creation using experts and generalists
Model Evaluation: Grading/annotation - Prompt and response evaluation / Align model output to human preferences
Red Teaming: Red team testing - Experts and generalists conduct adversarial testing to identify model risks
Release Testing and Monitoring: Testing and user feedback - QA testing / User Research / Post-lauch monitoring
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.