Gen AI Services for IBM WatsonX

Applause provides rapid, iterative feedback from an end user’s perspective, at all stages of development, to ensure your teams are creating AI experiences that deliver value to your customers and your business. Our global community provides the coverage you need across devices, languages, locations and demographics to ensure the best possible functionality and user experience.



Industries

Banking

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Healthcare

Energy and utilities

Financial Markets

Life sciences

Electronics

Insurance

Government, Federal

Telecommunications

Retail

Travel and Transportation

Computer Services

Education

Media & Entertainment

Professional Services

Healthcare providers

Hospitality Topics

AI and ML

Application development

Industry-related topics

Services Deployment types

SaaS Languages supported

Italian

Japanese

German

English

Spanish

French

Hebrew Regions and countries supported

Africa - Kenya, South Africa

Americas - Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, United States Virgin Islands, United States of America, Uruguay

Asia - China, China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, China, Macao Special Administrative Region, Georgia, India, Indonesia, Israel, Japan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Thailand, United Arab Emirates

Europe - Albania, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Isle of Man, Italy, Luxembourg, Monaco, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

Oceania - Australia, New Zealand