APPLAUSE APP QUALITY INC..

Applause helps brands retain customers by testing digital experiences globally, ensuring quality across devices, languages, and demographics at scale.

Applause pioneered crowdtesting, allowing organizations to test every real-world scenario and environment imaginable. With access to 1.5 million digital testers, from experts to end users, we manage the largest, most experienced testing community, supporting the broadest set of testing and feedback needs. The Applause community possesses deep experience in digital product testing and quality best practices. From manual, automated, and AI testing to specialty areas like accessibility, payments, UX, customer journey, and security, every aspect of quality is covered.

100 PENNSYLVANIA AVE, STE 500, FRAMINGHAM, Massachusetts 01701-8822, United States of America

applause.com

  • Independent Software Vendor (ISV)
  • Managed Service Provider (MSP)
  • Black American

Gen AI Services for IBM WatsonX

Applause offers end-to-end solutions for training and testing AI applications quickly and at scale by leveraging our vetted crowd of over 1.5M testers
