APPLAUSE APP QUALITY INC..

Applause pioneered crowdtesting, allowing organizations to test every real-world scenario and environment imaginable. With access to 1.5 million digital testers, from experts to end users, we manage the largest, most experienced testing community, supporting the broadest set of testing and feedback needs. The Applause community possesses deep experience in digital product testing and quality best practices. From manual, automated, and AI testing to specialty areas like accessibility, payments, UX, customer journey, and security, every aspect of quality is covered.

Address 100 PENNSYLVANIA AVE, STE 500, FRAMINGHAM, Massachusetts 01701-8822, United States of America Telephone null Website applause.com Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

Managed Service Provider (MSP) Diverse-owned businesses

Black American