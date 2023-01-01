Home

AI Embedded Solutions

Provided by Genius 11 Systems Ltd.
As a business partner of IBM we market the IBM SPSS & IBM Watson platforms

Overview

Developing solutions based on artificial intelligence and machine learning for challenges such as:

Crime prediction
Increasing B2B sales
A variety of solutions for the worlds of production, operations and supply chain.

Expert services
Consulting and project support, training and outsourcing.

End-to-end solutions
The development team includes Data Science, software and IT infrastructure professionals. This skilled team provides our clients with comprehensive solutions.

Benefits Expert services
Consulting and project support, training and outsourcing.
End-to-end solutions
The development team includes Data Science, software and IT infrastructure professionals. This skilled team provides our clients with comprehensive solutions.
Experience
The pioneers of data science in Israel. 20 years, hundreds of customers and fascinating analytical projects in Israel and abroad.
Key features
Up/Cross sell, customer life time value, customer's insights and churn detection.
Anomaly detection,fraud and risk management
Early fault detection, proactive maintenance and root cause Aanalysis
Decision Optimization, Scheduling and Production Planning Optimization

Customer stories

Our clients

Demonstrations Time Series Analysis

What is time series anyway? When do we use time series analysis and what is the recommended approach to do it?

 OTC- Open Text Coding

This is how we managed to generate operational data for a social organization out of thin air.

