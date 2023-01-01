Home

Partner Plus

Company

Genius 11 Systems Ltd.

Genius 11 Systems Ltd.

Genius specializing in artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance research and optimization.

Company Overview

Genius specializing in artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance research and optimization.

'Understand business, love data and are geniuses in analytics' This combination of abilities allows us to translate any challenge into an analytical solution.

Specializing in Big Data, Structured & Unstructured Data, diverse analytical approaches, development in Python & R, Cloud & On-premises solutions and more.

One Stop Shop for Data science
Genius offers a wide mix of analytical tools, solutions and services, in the SaaS on Cloud model and on the client's website

Address

Menachem Begin 11, Ramat Gan, HaMerkaz 5268104, Israel

Telephone

+97239222204

Website

https://genius.co.il/

  • Partner types
  • VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider

Solutions

AI Embedded Solutions

As a business partner of IBM we market the IBM SPSS & IBM Watson platforms
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.