Plain includes automatic shift scheduling, workforce forecasting, real-time dashboards, vacation tracking and geolocated time and attendance.

**Plain** is a workforce management platform powered by **IBM CPLEX**, offering instant **automatic shift scheduling**. It incorporates employee availability, operational needs, and constraints to create optimized schedules in seconds, including location and skill-based planning. Features include **vacation and absence management**, with customizable leave types and a **time-tracking system** with geolocated clock-ins, alerts, and pause management. Designed for HR and operations teams.

Plain automates shift scheduling and optimizes workforce planning instantly, reducing manual workload and saving significant time.
Using IBM CPLEX, it generates error-free schedules by integrating employee availability, operational needs, and skill-based requirements.
Features like vacation management, geolocated time tracking, and real-time alerts streamline workforce management, boosting team efficiency​.
Automatic Shift Scheduling: Instantly generates optimized schedules based on availability, skills, and constraints.
Workforce Forecasting: Uses variables like daily sales data to predict staffing needs and optimize schedules.
Vacation Management: Customizable leave tracking with annual calendars.
Grupo Pasteur

Ferran Ferrer, Director General of Grupo Pasteur, highlights how Plain's shift scheduling solution has significantly improved their operations.

