**Plain** is a workforce management platform powered by **IBM CPLEX**, offering instant **automatic shift scheduling**. It incorporates employee availability, operational needs, and constraints to create optimized schedules in seconds, including location and skill-based planning. Features include **vacation and absence management**, with customizable leave types and a **time-tracking system** with geolocated clock-ins, alerts, and pause management. Designed for HR and operations teams.
