Plain App SL

Plain is a software platform that simplifies employee shift management using advanced mathematical optimization techniques. It enables businesses to create efficient schedules that balance operational needs with employee preferences while ensuring compliance with labor laws. The platform includes features like automated scheduling, vacation and absence tracking, geolocated clock-ins, and real-time dashboards for productivity insights. It is widely used across industries such as healthcare, hospitality, retail, and manufacturing.

Address Tuset 8, Barcelona, Barcelona 08006, Spain Telephone +34 646 42 18 49 Website plain.ninja Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider