Home Partner Plus Solution DS Keywords
DS Keywords

Provided by DSI Compliance inc
DS-Keywords processes, transcribes and analyzes audio, video and t files using Artificial Intelligence (AI) for keyword and phrase matching.

View Partner Contact Partner
Overview

DS-keywords is a market leading AI platform that detects and identifies keywords and phrases in video and voice files. It empowers digital forensic analysts to process, transcribe and analyze audio files both manually and automatically. No data is retained by the platform; data is processed and returned to the end-user for secure hosting in a data centre of their choice. It works on multiple languages and for dialects.

  • Industries
  • Cross Industry
  • Banking
  • Aerospace and Defense
  • Healthcare
  • Financial Markets
  • Insurance
  • Government, Federal
  • Telecommunications
  • Government, State/Provincial/ Local
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Professional Services
  • Public safety and policing
  • Topics
  • AI and ML
  • Analytics
  • Business operations
  • Cybersecurity
  • Deployment types
  • SaaS
  • On-premises
  • Languages supported
  • English
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Americas - Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Canada, Cayman Islands, Dominican Republic, Greenland, Mexico, Panama, Puerto Rico, Saint Barth√©lemy, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Martin (French Part), Saint Pierre and Miquelon, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Sint Maarten (Dutch part), Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands, United States Virgin Islands, United States of America
Benefits Speed
Analyzeslarge volumes of voice and video files is time-consuming and tedious. The platform allows the automatic identification of keywords within file
Transcription & analysis:
Files are transcribed, and keywords or phrases flagged
Easy navigation:
Simple navigation to key parts of the file; backwards and forwards between transcript and voice recording
Distribution
Files processed can be forwarded to Investigation Teams for further action. This includes output report
Processing at high volume & speed
Processes quickly with consistently high keyword detection accuracy
Mutil language capability
With AI, DS Keywords can worl=k with most languages, dialects and slang.
Key features
Ability to analyze unstructured text data quickly and accurately
Finds keywords and phrases in large amounts of text data. Statistics generated include word frequency and keywords co-located within specific phrases.
Automatic file uploading at bulk scale with no reduction in analysis speed or accuracy
Online platform that only analyses the files but does not retain any data
Customer stories
Social Media Monitoring

Retail chain using Keywords to monitor 350+ social media influencers. This has led to a significant analyst time savings resulting in increased revuen
Demonstrations Demo

DS-Keywords Voice & Text Analytics can be used wherever audio files need to be processed. Files can be analysed individually or batch uploaded for aut
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.