DS-keywords is a market leading AI platform that detects and identifies keywords and phrases in video and voice files. It empowers digital forensic analysts to process, transcribe and analyze audio files both manually and automatically. No data is retained by the platform; data is processed and returned to the end-user for secure hosting in a data centre of their choice. It works on multiple languages and for dialects.
- Industries
- Cross Industry
- Banking
- Aerospace and Defense
- Healthcare
- Financial Markets
- Insurance
- Government, Federal
- Telecommunications
- Government, State/Provincial/ Local
- Media & Entertainment
- Professional Services
- Public safety and policing
- Topics
- AI and ML
- Analytics
- Business operations
- Cybersecurity
- Deployment types
- SaaS
- On-premises
- Languages supported
- English
- Regions and countries supported
- Americas - Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Canada, Cayman Islands, Dominican Republic, Greenland, Mexico, Panama, Puerto Rico, Saint Barth√©lemy, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Martin (French Part), Saint Pierre and Miquelon, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Sint Maarten (Dutch part), Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands, United States Virgin Islands, United States of America