DS-keywords is a market leading AI platform that detects and identifies keywords and phrases in video and voice files. It empowers digital forensic analysts to process, transcribe and analyze audio files both manually and automatically. No data is retained by the platform; data is processed and returned to the end-user for secure hosting in a data centre of their choice. It works on multiple languages and for dialects.



