DSI Compliance inc

DS-keywords is a market leading AI platform that detects and identifies keywords and phrases in video and voice files. It empowers digital forensic analysts to process, transcribe and analyze audio files both manually and automatically

No data is retained by the platform; data is processed and returned to the end-user for secure hosting in a data center of their choice. It works on multiple languages and for dialects.

Address 3700 Park East Dr, Suite 350, Beachwood, Ohio 44122, United States of America Website http://www.ds-compliance.com

