Home Partner Plus Solution Managed SIEM Services using IBM QRadar
Managed SIEM Services using IBM QRadar

Provided by NETSOL Technologies Limited
NETSOL, as an IBM partner, offers comprehensive professional services for managed and hosted Security Information and Event Management (SIEM).

View Partner Contact Partner
Overview

NETSOL, as an IBM-certified partner, offers comprehensive professional services for managed and hosted Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) solutions utilizing IBM QRadar. Our expertise ensures that we can guide your organization to a solution tailored to your specific needs, assisting in its implementation and integration to achieve your desired business outcomes.

24/7/365 Service Support, Flexible Consumption, Specialized Use Cases, and SOC 2 Certified

  • Industries
  • Banking
  • Insurance
  • Telecommunications
  • Wholesale Distribution & Services
  • Computer Services
  • Professional Services
  • Topics
  • Cloud
  • Consulting
  • Cybersecurity
  • IT infrastructure
  • Deployment types
  • SaaS
  • On-premises
  • Languages supported
  • English
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Americas - Canada, Mexico, Panama, Peru, United States of America
  • Asia - Bangladesh, Bhutan, China, China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, China, Macao Special Administrative Region, Cyprus, Georgia, Iraq, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Malaysia, Maldives, Nepal, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Republic of Korea, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Tajikistan, Thailand, Türkiye, Turkmenistan, United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, Viet Nam, Yemen
  • Europe - Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Åland Islands
Benefits 24x7x365 Service Support
Our dedicated support team is available around the clock to address any issues or concerns, ensuring continuous protection for your business.
Flexible Consumption
Scalable services, allowing you to scale resources according to your organization's evolving requirements, thereby optimizing cost and efficiency.
SOC 2 Certified
We uphold stringent security standards with SOC 2 certification, demonstrating our commitment to top-tier data security, and privacy.
Key features
Managed SOC services using IBM QRadar that uses AI and machine learning to identify threats, anomalies, and suspicious activities in real-time.
Collects, normalizes, and analyzes logs and events from diverse sources across the network.
Quickly correlates data to pinpoint incidents, reducing manual effort and response times.
Provides user-friendly interfaces for monitoring security posture and performance metrics.
Helps meet regulatory requirements like GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI DSS with built-in reporting and auditing features.
Leverages global threat intelligence feeds to enhance detection and prevention capabilities.
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.