Managed SIEM Services using IBM QRadar

NETSOL, as an IBM-certified partner, offers comprehensive professional services for managed and hosted Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) solutions utilizing IBM QRadar. Our expertise ensures that we can guide your organization to a solution tailored to your specific needs, assisting in its implementation and integration to achieve your desired business outcomes.
24/7/365 Service Support, Flexible Consumption, Specialized Use Cases, and SOC 2 Certified
- Industries
- Banking
- Insurance
- Telecommunications
- Wholesale Distribution & Services
- Computer Services
- Professional Services
- Topics
- Cloud
- Consulting
- Cybersecurity
- IT infrastructure
- Deployment types
- SaaS
- On-premises
- Languages supported
- English
- Regions and countries supported
- Americas - Canada, Mexico, Panama, Peru, United States of America
- Asia - Bangladesh, Bhutan, China, China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, China, Macao Special Administrative Region, Cyprus, Georgia, Iraq, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Malaysia, Maldives, Nepal, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Republic of Korea, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Tajikistan, Thailand, Türkiye, Turkmenistan, United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, Viet Nam, Yemen
- Europe - Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Åland Islands