NETSOL Technologies Limited

NetSol Technologies Ltd, (NetSol) the only CMMI Level 5 Company of Pakistan, today stands as one of the largest IT Services organizations in Pakistan with resource base exceeding 550 professionals worldwide. It is the first indigenous Pakistani company to trade on NASDAQ and the first IT services Pakistani entity to do the same on Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE).

Address NetSol IT Village, Main Ghazi / Ring Road,, Opposite Eden Avenue, Lahore Cantt, Lahore, Punjab 54792, Pakistan Telephone +92 42 111448800 Website https://www.netsoltech.com Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider