Provided by ADEOS s.r.o.
APOLLO is a modular solution that carries ready-made methodological content and is configured for the customer environment as part of a consulting.
In addition to the data model and computational mechanisms, planning forms, reports, and analyses are pre-prepared along with other essential components of the APOLLO application, thereby increasing the speed of tool deployment.
APOLLO reduces the complexity and duration of implementation. Additionally, flexibility is maintained to respond to new or expanded customer requirements. With each update, our solution is expanded with new modules that have been tried and tested in practice.