APOLLO

APOLLO is a modular solution that carries ready-made methodological content and is configured for the customer environment as part of a consulting.

Overview

In addition to the data model and computational mechanisms, planning forms, reports, and analyses are pre-prepared along with other essential components of the APOLLO application, thereby increasing the speed of tool deployment.

APOLLO reduces the complexity and duration of implementation. Additionally, flexibility is maintained to respond to new or expanded customer requirements. With each update, our solution is expanded with new modules that have been tried and tested in practice.

Benefits Modules ready-to-use
Modules ready-to-use for standardized requirements (e.g., financial planning).
Easy to adjust
Simple extension for individual requirements.
Add more modules
Flexible connectors for connecting individual modules.
Key features
BUSINESS ANALYTICS – INDIVIDUALLY, BUT EASILY AND QUICKLY.
ACCELERATION OF CONTROL PROCESSES, INCREASE IN TRANSPARENCY, AND IMPROVEMENT OF RESULT QUALITY.
VISUALIZE YOUR DATA – ANYTIME AND ANYWHERE.
