ADEOS s.r.o.

Members of our team have completed many implementation projects and have helped optimize processes and digitize finances for clients of all sizes and operating in various business sectors.

Our solution APOLLO is a modular solution that carries ready-made methodological content and is configured for the customer environment as part of a consulting project. APOLLO reduces the complexity and duration of implementation. Additionally, flexibility is maintained to respond to new or expanded customer requirements.

Address Pobřežní 370/4, Praha 8 - Karlín, Praha, Hlavní mešto 186 00, Czechia Telephone +420 773745826 Website http://www.adeos.cz Partner types

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider