yappyBuy is an innovative watsonx AI-powered SaaS platform. We empower companies with digital business channels to easily deploy AI automation modules for their customer-facing platforms and backend environments. Our focus is to increase customer satisfaction, drive sustainable growth, and boost competitiveness for our clients by removing complexity.
- Industries
- Cross Industry
- Electronics
- Retail
- Travel and Transportation
- Consumer products
- Wholesale Distribution & Services
- Computer Services
- Professional Services
- Construction and engineering
- Real Estate
- Topics
- AI and ML
- Analytics
- Automation
- Business operations
- Consulting
- Services
- Languages supported
- Portuguese
- Italian
- Swedish
- Danish
- German
- English
- Spanish
- Dutch
- Norwegian
- Finnish
- French
- Polish
- Regions and countries supported
- Americas - United States of America, Canada, Argentina, Brazil
- Europe - Austria, Belgium, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Switzerland, Netherlands, Germany, Denmark, Finland, France, Italy, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden