yappyBuy is an innovative watsonx AI-powered SaaS platform. We empower companies with digital business channels to easily deploy AI automation modules for their customer-facing platforms and backend environments. Our focus is to increase customer satisfaction, drive sustainable growth, and boost competitiveness for our clients by removing complexity.



Industries

Cross Industry

Electronics

Retail

Travel and Transportation

Consumer products

Wholesale Distribution & Services

Computer Services

Professional Services

Construction and engineering

Real Estate Topics

AI and ML

Analytics

Automation

Business operations

Consulting

Services Deployment types

SaaS Languages supported

Portuguese

Italian

Swedish

Danish

German

English

Spanish

Dutch

Norwegian

Finnish

French

Polish Regions and countries supported

Americas - United States of America, Canada, Argentina, Brazil

Europe - Austria, Belgium, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Switzerland, Netherlands, Germany, Denmark, Finland, France, Italy, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden