Overview

yappyBuy is an innovative watsonx AI-powered SaaS platform. We empower companies with digital business channels to easily deploy AI automation modules for their customer-facing platforms and backend environments. Our focus is to increase customer satisfaction, drive sustainable growth, and boost competitiveness for our clients by removing complexity.

  • Industries
  • Cross Industry
  • Electronics
  • Retail
  • Travel and Transportation
  • Consumer products
  • Wholesale Distribution & Services
  • Computer Services
  • Professional Services
  • Construction and engineering
  • Real Estate
  • Topics
  • AI and ML
  • Analytics
  • Automation
  • Business operations
  • Consulting
  • Services
  • Deployment types
  • SaaS
  • Languages supported
  • Portuguese
  • Italian
  • Swedish
  • Danish
  • German
  • English
  • Spanish
  • Dutch
  • Norwegian
  • Finnish
  • French
  • Polish
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Americas - United States of America, Canada, Argentina, Brazil
  • Europe - Austria, Belgium, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Switzerland, Netherlands, Germany, Denmark, Finland, France, Italy, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden
Benefits Increased customer satisfaction and acquisition
Buddy’s smart AI-driven modules enhance user experiences by providing personalized recommendations, responsive support, and seamless shopping.
Drive more purchases
Buddy’s AI modules streamline the shopping journey, making it easier for customers to find and buy what they need, boosting order volume.
Boost revenue growth
Buddy’s AI solutions optimize the customer journey, increasing conversion rates and maximizing revenue potential from each visitor.
Gain Competitive Insights with Automated Workflows
Buddy’s reporting tools and automated workflows provide actionable insights, empowering merchants to understand trends, optimize strategies, and stay
Key features
Personalization: Buddy’s AI tailors product suggestions based on customer behavior, enhancing relevance and driving engagement.
Automated Customer Support: Buddy’s AI offers instant support, with live agent handoff, redirects, and real-time order tracking.
Insightful Reporting & Analytics: Buddy provides insights on trends, sales, and workflows, empowering data-driven admin decisions.
Seamless Workflow Automation: Buddy automates order tracking, restock alerts, and notifications, reducing manual work to increase efficiency.
Additional Resources
yappyBuy company website

This is the company website of yappyBuy.

 Buddy solution website

This is the solution website of Buddy.

 Buddy solution video

A short video of Buddy.
