yappyBuy GmbH

yappyBuy is an innovative watsonx AI-powered SaaS platform.



We empower companies with digital business channels to easily deploy AI automation modules for their customer-facing platforms and backend environments.



Our focus is to increase customer satisfaction, drive sustainable growth, and boost competitiveness for our clients by removing complexity.

Address Kaiselsbergstr. 41, Haibach, Bayern 63808, Germany Telephone +49 (0) 6021 3271150 Website yappybuy.com Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)