Home Partner Plus Company yappyBuy GmbH
yappyBuy GmbH

Unleash AI automation in your digital business. Acquire more customers, generate more orders, and grow revenue.

Company Overview

yappyBuy is an innovative watsonx AI-powered SaaS platform.

We empower companies with digital business channels to easily deploy AI automation modules for their customer-facing platforms and backend environments.

Our focus is to increase customer satisfaction, drive sustainable growth, and boost competitiveness for our clients by removing complexity.

Address

Kaiselsbergstr. 41, Haibach, Bayern 63808, Germany

Telephone

+49 (0) 6021 3271150

Website

yappybuy.com

  • Partner types
  • Independent Software Vendor (ISV)
Solutions
Buddy

Unleash AI automation in your digital business. Acquire more customers, generate more orders, and grow revenue.
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.