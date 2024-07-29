PLATFORM.SH SAS

Upsun is the cloud application platform that humans and robots love. Applications can be frustrating to manage; we make it simple. We provide developer tools for speed, simplicity, and scale that are both agent and AI-friendly. We also provide the standardization and security features enterprises need to provide guardrails in a way that does not inhibit productivity, and it works with what you already have in place. We are proud to be named to the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Application Platforms. When paired with IBM Cloud, we together offer a market-leading, AI-ready, secure solution.

Address 22 rue de Palestro, PARIS, Paris 75002, France Website https://upsun.com Partner types

Managed Service Provider (MSP)