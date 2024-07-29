Rhenai Digital Workforce Sp. z o.o.

Rhenai is a leading technology company that focuses on providing AI-driven solutions to optimize business processes. The company offers a range of innovative products and services designed to improve automation, ESG, Process Mining, data analytics, IT excellency and customer engagement. Their tools help businesses streamline operations, boost efficiency, and deliver personalized experiences to customers. With solutions tailored to various industries, Rhenai empowers clients to unlock valuable insights, improve decision-making, and drive growth in an increasingly competitive market.

Address Puławska 99, Warszawa, Mazowieckie 02-595, Poland Telephone +48609280280 Website https://rhenai.com Partner types

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider