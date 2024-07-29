360 Business Coach LLC

360 Business Coach is a diverse-owned IBM Partner that resells Watsonx AI and IBM Cloud solutions while creating custom AI avatar agents powered by IBM technology. Our flagship, 360 AI Rose, is a virtual coach for entrepreneurs, providing real-time guidance and accountability. We also build avatar agents for entrepreneurs, athletes, celebrities, enterprises, and government, each backed by a personalized Watsonx AI Cloud environment tailored to client needs to drive smarter operations, engagement, and growth.

Address 2 Overhill rd, 400, Scarsdale, New York 10583, United States of America Telephone 9142751579 Website https://www.360businesscoach.com Partner types

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider Diverse-owned businesses

Female

Black American