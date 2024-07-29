360 AI Rose – AI Business Coach & Enterprise Agent

360 AI Rose for Enterprise is a Watson-powered embedded virtual business-coach solution for Fortune 500 companies, banks, lenders, and city/state/federal economic-development programs that serve small businesses. The enterprise edition supports vendor-management rules and guidelines and embeds seamlessly into membership or client platforms, delivering multilingual personalized coaching, goal-tracking, curated resources, and insights that accelerate SMB growth and enterprise impact.
- Languages supported
- Portuguese
- Croatian
- Hungarian
- Armenian
- Indonesian
- Afrikaans
- Icelandic
- Italian
- Chinese traditional
- Inuktitut
- Amharic
- Chinese
- Arabic
- Assamese
- Japanese
- Azerbaijani
- Zulu
- Romanian
- Bulgarian
- Javanese
- Sardinian
- Sinhala
- Georgian
- Slovak
- Somali
- Albanian
- Catalan
- Serbian
- Kazakh
- Sundanese
- Swedish
- Kannada
- Swahili
- Korean
- Tamil
- Czech
- Thai
- Welsh
- Danish
- Turkish
- German
- Lao
- Lithuanian
- Latvian
- Ukrainian
- Urdu
- Macedonian
- Malayalam
- Mongolian
- Uzbek
- Malay
- Maltese
- Greek, Modern (1453-)
- English
- Burmese
- Spanish
- Vietnamese
- Nepali
- Persian
- Dutch
- Finnish
- French
- Irish
- Galician
- Gujarati
- Polish
- Americas - Puerto Rico, Saint Barth√©lemy, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, United States of America, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Jamaica