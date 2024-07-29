360 AI Rose – AI Business Coach & Enterprise Agent

360 AI Rose for Enterprise is a Watson-powered embedded virtual business-coach solution for Fortune 500 companies, banks, lenders, and city/state/federal economic-development programs that serve small businesses. The enterprise edition supports vendor-management rules and guidelines and embeds seamlessly into membership or client platforms, delivering multilingual personalized coaching, goal-tracking, curated resources, and insights that accelerate SMB growth and enterprise impact.



