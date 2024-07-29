360 AI Rose – AI Business Coach & Enterprise Agent

AI business-coach agent for Fortune 500s, banks & agencies to scale SMB support, boost growth, stay compliant—multilingual & embedded.
Overview

360 AI Rose for Enterprise is a Watson-powered embedded virtual business-coach solution for Fortune 500 companies, banks, lenders, and city/state/federal economic-development programs that serve small businesses. The enterprise edition supports vendor-management rules and guidelines and embeds seamlessly into membership or client platforms, delivering multilingual personalized coaching, goal-tracking, curated resources, and insights that accelerate SMB growth and enterprise impact.

Benefits Scale SMB Support Without Adding Staff
Deliver 1-on-1 style coaching and growth guidance to thousands of small-business clients simultaneously.
Comply With Enterprise Policies
The enterprise edition adapts to your vendor-management rules, guidelines, and reporting standards, reducing compliance risk.
Embed in Any Membership or Client Platform
Integrates seamlessly into portals, loyalty programs, or vendor ecosystems to personalize multilingual messaging for every member.
Key features
Multilingual AI Business-Coach Agent- Conversational, natural-language coaching in 60+ languages—guiding SMB clients.
Seamless Enterprise Integration – Embeds into membership portals and vendor systems while adapting to rules and branding.
4/7 On-Demand Business Coaching – Always-available AI coach offering instant guidance, strategies, and answers for SMB owners.
