GLOBALDOTS I.L. LTD

Company Overview

For over 20 years, GlobalDots has been on a mission to introduce new, cutting-edge cloud solutions to businesses worldwide. Fusing an insatiable hunger for innovation with a diligent team of hands-on experts, we help our customers thrive in a quickly-changing world.

Address

ToHa Building, , 114 Yigal Alon, Tel Aviv, HaMerkaz 6744320, Israel

Telephone

+972 972546412777

Website

http://globaldots.com

  • Partner types
  • VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider

Solutions

Super CDN

This is a Solution developed by GlobalDots where a large number of Content Delivery Networks are automatically loadbalanced at the DNS level.
Proficiencies
  • Covers Cloud Pak for Network Automation
  • Covers NS1 Managed DNS Connect
  • Covers IBM Apptio Cloudability
Resale Authorizations
  • Palantir Withdrawn
  • Security AppScan
  • Clinical Development Portfolio Withdrawn
  • LinuxONE Rockhopper II Withdrawn
  • Hyper Protect Data Controller Withdrawn
  • Tape - High End Enterprise
  • Data and AI Top (AUO)
  • Supply Chain Top (AUO)
  • watsonx.ai
  • Engineering Lifecycle Management Top (AUO)
  • Customer Insights Software
  • BigFix Endpoint Security
  • Security Network Protection
  • IoT Platform Withdrawn
  • Video Analytics Withdrawn
  • watsonx Code Assistant for Z
  • Database EcoSystem
  • Cloudera & Hadoop
  • Hybrid Cloud Mesh
  • Streamsets
  • watsonx Orchestrate
  • Rapid Network Automation
  • AI Assistants Ecosystem
  • Kubecost
  • webMethods API Management
  • webMethods Data Exchange
  • webMethods BPMS
  • webMethods ApplinX
  • webMethods EntireX
  • watsonx BI Assistant
  • Concert
  • watsonx Code Assistant for Ansible
  • Data Fabric Ecosystem & Emerging
  • webMethods Integration
  • Data Services Extensions
  • Turbonomic - ARM
  • Watson Subscription & Expert Labs
  • QRadar EDR & XDR
  • Ground Transport Withdrawn
  • Quantum Safe Explorer
  • AIOps Insights Withdrawn
  • Automation Foundation Withdrawn
  • Blueworks Live
  • SevOne
  • Process Mining
  • TRIRIGA Application Suite
  • Sterling Order & Inventory Management
  • Maximo Application Suite
  • ELM Application Suite
  • Sterling B2B Integration
  • Storage Virtualize
  • Storage Scale SW (TPS)
  • Storage Defender SW (TPS)
  • Spectrum High Performance Computing
  • Icing
  • Host Toolsz
  • Host Integration (HATS and HACP)
  • TXSeries
  • TPF
  • Db2
  • WebSphere Service Registry/Repository
  • QRadar Suite (Software)
  • Hyper Protect Virtual Servers - Private Cloud
  • Other/Unk IBM SW
  • watsonx Assistant
  • Cloud Pak for Data
  • SPSS Modeler
  • Observability with Instana
  • Cloud Pak for Applications
  • Spectrum Accelerate
  • Connected Vehicle Insights
  • watsonx.data
  • Financial Transactions,Payments & Insights
  • OpenPages
  • API Connect
  • App Connect Enterprise
  • IT Automation Heritage
  • Aspera
  • Blockchain Support
  • Robotic Process Automation (RPA)
  • Cloud Pak for Business Automation
  • DataPower Appliances
  • Cloud Pak for Integration
  • Cloud Pak System
  • MQ
  • Operations Insights
  • Decision Management
  • Cognos Analytics
  • Informix
  • Decision Optimization
  • Guardium Key Lifecycle Management
  • Optim & Master Data Management
  • Data Integration & Replication
  • Renewals Only - Kenexa LMS
  • Hybrid Cloud Network Automation
  • Business Analytics Enterprise
  • Watson Discovery
  • SPSS Statistics
  • WebSphere Application Server
  • Workflow Automation
  • Guardium Data Protection
  • Verify Governance
  • X-force Threat Intelligence
  • QRadar SIEM
  • QRadar SOAR
  • Capture
  • Content Manager On Demand
  • Filenet Content Manager
  • DevOps Heritage
  • DevOps Automation
  • Fusion HCI SW & Fusion SDS (TPS)
  • Flexera One with IBM Observability
  • Storage DS8K SW (TPS)
  • Data Observability by Databand
  • Watson APIs
  • Event Automation
  • WebSphere Automation
  • Guardium Data Encryption
  • Guardium Hosted
  • Guardium Suite
  • Verify Privilege
  • Verify Access
  • Guardium Discover and Classify
  • Netezza
  • The Weather Company Media
  • Non-IBM SW
  • Business Automation Open Editions
  • Workload Automation
  • Db2 Tools for Z
  • Integration Partnerships
  • Edge Application Manager Withdrawn
  • Content Manager (CM8)
