This is a Solution developed by GlobalDots where a large number of Content Delivery Networks are automatically loadbalanced at the DNS level.

The loadbalancing logic takes into account a vast number of metrics, ranging from Failover, Geography, Time of the day, CDN cost, performance, latency, throughput, to Origin Infrastructure’s performance degradation and peering levels. The list of metrics provided above is by no means exhaustive.
GlobalDots weaves the many moving parts of this Solution. GlobalDots’ CDN expertise is the core of its Services and GlobalDots is mostly made of CDN Specialists coming from all most Vendors in this space

  • Industries
  • Cross Industry
  • Topics
  • Cloud
  • Cybersecurity
  • Deployment types
  • SaaS
  • Languages supported
  • English
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Asia - Israel
  • Europe - Spain, Poland, Italy, Germany
Benefits CDN Specialists
Monitoring
NS1
Key features
