Shanghai Shuju Technology Co., Ltd

Shuju is an ISV focusing on providing enterprise asset management software systems implementation and intergration.

Company Overview

The solution bundles Maximo, wireless network communication technology/PDA technology/offline usage/RFID, QR code/bar code automatic identification technology, GPS positioning, Internet of Things technology, big data analysis technology. The ESA-BP self-developed this mobile APP solutions/mobile platform to realize the mobile, intelligent and visual management of enterprise assets throughout the life cycle, which is widely used in aviation, rail transit, energy, power, etc. Automobile, processing and manufacturing, finance and insurance, commercial real estate, theme park, etc.

Address

2nd Floor, 158 Shuanglian Road, Qingpu District, Shanghai, Shanghai, Shanghai Shi 201702, China

Telephone

01062110069

Website

www.shuto.cn

  • Partner types
  • Independent Software Vendor (ISV)
Proficiencies
  • Covers the Maximo Application Suite
Resale Authorizations
  • Palantir Withdrawn
  • Security AppScan
  • Clinical Development Portfolio Withdrawn
  • LinuxONE Rockhopper II Withdrawn
  • Hyper Protect Data Controller Withdrawn
  • Tape - High End Enterprise
  • Supply Chain Top (AUO)
  • watsonx.ai
  • Engineering Lifecycle Management Top (AUO)
  • Customer Insights Software
  • BigFix Endpoint Security
  • Security Network Protection
  • IoT Platform Withdrawn
  • Video Analytics Withdrawn
  • SDSaaS HW
  • watsonx Code Assistant for Z
  • Database EcoSystem
  • Cloudera & Hadoop
  • Hybrid Cloud Mesh
  • Streamsets
  • watsonx Orchestrate
  • Rapid Network Automation
  • AI Assistants Ecosystem
  • Kubecost
  • webMethods API Management
  • webMethods Data Exchange
  • webMethods BPMS
  • webMethods ApplinX
  • webMethods EntireX
  • watsonx BI Assistant
  • Concert
  • watsonx Code Assistant for Ansible
  • Data Fabric Ecosystem & Emerging
  • webMethods Integration
  • Ceph as a Service HW
  • Data Services Extensions
  • Turbonomic - ARM
  • Storwize V7xxx HW
  • Watson Subscription & Expert Labs
  • QRadar EDR & XDR
  • Ground Transport Withdrawn
  • Quantum Safe Explorer
  • AIOps Insights Withdrawn
  • Automation Foundation Withdrawn
  • Blueworks Live
  • SevOne
  • Process Mining
  • TRIRIGA Application Suite
  • Sterling Order & Inventory Management
  • Maximo Application Suite
  • ELM Application Suite
  • Sterling B2B Integration
  • Storage Virtualize
  • Storage Scale SW (TPS)
  • Storage Defender SW (TPS)
  • Spectrum High Performance Computing
  • Icing
  • Host Toolsz
  • Host Integration (HATS and HACP)
  • TXSeries
  • TPF
  • Db2
  • WebSphere Service Registry/Repository
  • QRadar Suite (Software)
  • Hyper Protect Virtual Servers - Private Cloud
  • Other/Unk IBM SW
  • watsonx Assistant
  • Cloud Pak for Data
  • SPSS Modeler
  • Observability with Instana
  • Cloud Pak for Applications
  • Spectrum Accelerate
  • 6941-15K Point of Sale - Storage Expert Care - Premium
  • Connected Vehicle Insights
  • SAN b-type Switches
  • watsonx.data
  • Financial Transactions,Payments & Insights
  • OpenPages
  • API Connect
  • App Connect Enterprise
  • IT Automation Heritage
  • Aspera
  • Blockchain Support
  • Robotic Process Automation (RPA)
  • Cloud Pak for Business Automation
  • DataPower Appliances
  • Cloud Pak for Integration
  • Cloud Pak System
  • Cloud Pak for Applications
  • MQ
  • Operations Insights
  • Decision Management
  • Cognos Analytics
  • Informix
  • Db2
  • Decision Optimization
  • Cloudera & Hadoop
  • Guardium Key Lifecycle Management
  • Optim & Master Data Management
  • Informix
  • Data Integration & Replication
  • watsonx Assistant
  • SPSS Modeler
  • Renewals Only - Kenexa LMS
  • Hybrid Cloud Network Automation
  • Db2
  • Business Analytics Enterprise
  • Hybrid Cloud Network Automation
  • Watson Discovery
  • SPSS Statistics
  • WebSphere Application Server
  • Workflow Automation
  • Guardium Data Protection
  • Guardium Key Lifecycle Management
  • Verify Governance
  • X-force Threat Intelligence
  • QRadar SIEM
  • QRadar SOAR
  • Storage Virtualize
  • Capture
  • Content Manager On Demand
  • Filenet Content Manager
  • Data Integration & Replication
  • Db2
  • DevOps Heritage
  • DevOps Automation
  • DevOps Automation
  • Fusion HCI SW & Fusion SDS (TPS)
  • Storage Scale System
  • Storage FlashSystem - FS5nxx HW
  • Linear Tape-Open (LTO)
  • Storage DS8K HW
  • Fusion HCI System
  • Flexera One with IBM Observability
  • API Connect
  • Storage DS8K SW (TPS)
  • Data Observability by Databand
  • Watson APIs
  • MQ
  • Event Automation
  • Maximo Application Suite
  • SevOne
  • Cloudera & Hadoop
  • Data Integration & Replication
  • SPSS Statistics
  • WebSphere Automation
  • Guardium Data Encryption
  • Guardium Hosted
  • Guardium Suite
  • Verify Privilege
  • Verify Access
  • Guardium Discover and Classify
  • Cloud Pak for Business Automation
  • Netezza
  • The Weather Company Media
  • Non-IBM SW
  • Watson Discovery
  • Business Automation Open Editions
  • Workload Automation
  • DevOps Heritage
  • Db2 Tools for Z
  • Integration Partnerships
  • Host Integration (HATS and HACP)
  • Edge Application Manager Withdrawn
  • Content Manager (CM8)
  • WebSphere Service Registry/Repository
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.