Keylane B.V.

As the leading European supplier of robust, highly configurable and customer-centric SaaS platforms to the insurance and pension industry, Keylane offers solutions that optimise today’s business processes, unburdens our clients and empowers them to be future-fit and agile.



With a proven track record in successful implementations, our dedicated experts, supported by capable partners, work to deliver an ecosystem of emerging technologies that enables our clients to deliver innovative services and products.

Address Varrolaan 60, UTRECHT, Utrecht 3584 BW, Netherlands Telephone +31 88 4045000 Website http://www.keylane.com Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)