Keylane Axon

Keylane Axon

Provided by Keylane B.V.
A unified core insurance platform that drives product innovation and operational excellence for Property & Casualty insurance companies.

Axon is empowering the P&C insurance industry by redefining how companies are bringing products to market, saving cost and time by optimizing business processes and value chains, while making sure that insurers are always staying compliant with government regulations and meet the latest security requirements.

Benefits A modern data model for flexible product configurations
Axon grants direct and unlimited access to all elements of your insurance products, which allows you to easily repurpose product definitions.
Plugin framework
With the plugin framework, Axon can invoke an online service in an external system and doesn’t require a pre-defined format.
System integrations
Axon comes with a set of pre-built integrations, such as bank interfaces, connectivity to postal code suppliers and vehicle registration authorities.
A layered architecture
Keylane has a monthly release schedule, and designed Axon with a layered architecture, in combination with the No-Code functionality.
Flexible front-ends
Insurance providers can extend the Axon front-end using its headless architecture, decoupling the presentation layer from the application database.
Realtime data and predictive analysis
Axon Data Mart is a realtime subset of the production database, and stores data for quick analysis, which is achieved by queries.
Keylane implementations boast a 100% success rate. Likewise, Keylane has a proven track-record in completing large and critical implementations.
To make sure a migration of legacy data is successful, Keylane enacts a controlled process that includes planning, data cleansing, extraction and more
Axon grants direct and unlimited access to all elements of your insurance products, which allows you to easily repurpose product definitions.
Custom-built integrations to Axon are done using the plugin framework, a set of extension points that are built on a modular architecture.
Axon supports multiple methods for both external front-end portals and applications such as REST services and JavaScript widgets.
Axon plugins are used to enable seamless connectivity to financial ledgers and Customer Relation Management (CRM) systems.

Unigarant

As a leading player in the insurance industry, Unigarant is committed to continuously evolve. Watch their customer story here.

Debeka

Debeka, headquartered in Koblenz, Germany, is a leading insurance and financial services company that ranks among the top 5 in the insurance sector.
Europ Assistance

With over 50 years of experience, EAB offers comprehensive travel protection, tailored mobility solutions and support packages. Watch their story:

JBF

JBF provides banking and insurance services for the private market offering a full service of bank and insurance products. Watch their customer story:
Demonstrations Video with Bernie van Welt, VP DevOps at Keylane

Watch the full interview with Bernie van Welt here:

 Video with Arjan Vis, Delivery Manager Migration at Keylane

Watch the full interview with Arjan Vis here:

 Video with Bianca Duiverman, Project manager at Keylane

Watch the full interview with Bianca Duiverman here:

Whitepaper: Modernising Core Insurance Systems

This whitepaper will discuss the learning points and critical criteria to consider when preparing your insurance business for modernisation.
Whitepaper: Mastering regulatory compliance

This whitepaper will discuss the key challenges faced when dealing with adherence to compliance. Read more about this topic here:

Axon brochure

A unified core insurance platform that drives product innovation and operational excellence for Property & Casualty insurance companies. Read more:

