Home Partner Plus Company Ernst & Young US LLP
Ernst & Young US LLP

Ernst & Young US LLP is one of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity.

Company Overview

EY refers to the global organization and may refer to one or more of the global firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights of individuals have under data protection legislation is available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws.

Address

200 PLAZA DRIVE, SECAUCUS, New Jersey 07094, United States of America

Telephone

null

Website

https://www.ey.com

  • Partner types
  • System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional
  • Managed Service Provider (MSP)
Proficiencies
  • Covers the Maximo Application Suite
  • Covers IBM Business Automation Manager Open Editions
  • Covers wastonx.ai, watsonx.data, watsonx.governance
  • Covers IBM Apptio Cloudability
  • Covers Envizi Sustainabilty Performance Management
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.