EY ai Workforce is a digital worker solution to help increase capacity and productivity for the HR function. Leveraging an inventory of AI skills, digital workers complete HR work and processes. The platform allows organizations to:



1) Streamline HR processes across multiple systems

2) Scale HR operations cost-effectively without diminishing employee experience

3) Simplify HR business processes for faster completion without technical know-how



Industries

Cross Industry

Banking

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Industrials and Manufacturing

Healthcare

Energy and utilities

Financial Markets

Life sciences

Chemicals and petroleum

Electronics

Insurance

Government, Federal

Telecommunications

Government, State/Provincial/ Local

Retail

Medical devices and supplies

Travel and Transportation

Consumer products

Wholesale Distribution & Services

Computer Services

Education

Media & Entertainment

Professional Services

Healthcare providers

Construction and engineering

Agriculture

Hospitality

Real Estate

Machinery

Public safety and policing

Social services

Mining and extraction

Mining and metals

Oil and gas Topics

AI and ML

Automation

Business operations

Cloud

Consulting

Services Deployment types

SaaS

On-premises Languages supported

English Regions and countries supported

Americas - United States of America