Overview

EY ai Workforce is a digital worker solution to help increase capacity and productivity for the HR function. Leveraging an inventory of AI skills, digital workers complete HR work and processes. The platform allows organizations to:

1) Streamline HR processes across multiple systems
2) Scale HR operations cost-effectively without diminishing employee experience
3) Simplify HR business processes for faster completion without technical know-how

Benefits Increase employee productivity
Helps HR teams execute work more efficiently.
Drive scalability
Quickly increase or decrease HR capacity based on seasonal or event-driven team needs.
Manage costs
Create a team of digital workers to augment your people team that promotes fiscal responsibility without sacrificing customer experience.
Achieve ROI
Save tens of thousands of hours per year in manual tasks, returning that value to the business.
Key features
Streamlines HR tasks through automation, enabling strategic engagement and quickening process completion.
Provides a mix of predefined and custom skills to meet specific business needs.
Facilitates seamless integration across applications, unifying systems for simpler workflows.
Delivers significant value by introducing advanced innovations in workforce management.

